Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Eastern Shore Maryland Veterans Cemetery
Hurlock, MD

Fay Fields Obituary
Fay Fields

Salisbury - Fay T. Fields, 91, of Salisbury, died on Sunday, April 14, 2019, peacefully at Salisbury Rehab and Nursing Center. Born on November 15, 1927 in Federalsburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Marie Christopher Tubbs.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at Eastern Shore Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.HollowayFH.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 17, 2019
