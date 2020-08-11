Faye Calloway Brumbley Hudson
Delmar - Faye Calloway Brumbley Hudson, 88, of Delmar, went to be with her Lord on Sunday morning, August 9, 2020 in the peaceful surroundings of her home. She was born March 6, 1932 in Delmar, Delaware, a daughter of the late Harry J. Brumbley and Pearl Hearn Brumbley.
Faye graduated from Delmar High School with the class of 1950. She attended beauty school in Wilmington and fulfilled her dreams of owning her own beauty shop, aptly named Faye's Beauty Shop, which she operated for 47 years. She was very active in the Delmar community and served on the Delmar School board for 25 years and served as President during this time, and was a past member of the Delmar Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the New Century Club of Delmar. Memberships also included the Mary Vining Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Delmar Alumni Association and the Delmar Historical Society. She was a faithful, active member of the Laurel Church of Christ.
She was extremely proud of her family; three children, David L. Hudson (Norma) of Delmar, Ginger Hudson Trader (Don) of Salisbury and Mark Hudson (Melody) of Delmar; 6 grandchildren, Troy Foxwell (Carolynn), David Hudson, II (Lauren), Daniel Hudson (Christine), Christopher Hudson (Megan), Paul Hudson (Elizabeth) and Chelsea Hudson; great grandchildren, Annabelle, Harper, Asher, Mollie, Mya, Anthony and Izabella; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sisters, Elizabeth Riggin and Dorothy Layton; and brothers, Byrd Brumbley and Richard Brumbley.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 p.m. at the Laurel Church of Christ, where a visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 to 11:00. Due to COVID-19 restrictions please observe social distancing and masks will be required. Wayne Mathis and David Hudson,II will officiate. The services will be broadcast live-streamed by visiting http://www.laurelcoc.com/hudson.php
. Interment will follow at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Faye's memory to Laurel Church of Christ, c/o Benevolent Fund, 1010 S. Central Avenue, Laurel, DE 19956 or Delmar Alumni Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 184, Delmar, DE 19940.
