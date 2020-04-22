|
|
Flora R. Evans
Salisbury/Willards - Flora R. Evans, 100, of Salisbury passed on April 22, 2020. She was born and raised in Willards, MD on August 19, 1919 to her late parents, Algernon Rayne and Mamie Mitchell Rayne. She was the wife of the late Warren P. Evans.
Flo graduated from Pittsville High School in 1936. Following her graduation, she was asked to register young men for the Selective Service leading up to WWII. In 1941, she worked locally in a defense factory in Salisbury. Following the war, she began her career with County Trust, which later became Maryland National Bank. She retired in 1984 after many years of service.
Outside of her professional career, she was a member of Business and Professional Womens' Club, the Tri-County Club. She was also a part of the Womens' Auxiliary for the local VFW, American Legion, and Elks Club. Flo was a long-time member of Grace United Methodist Church in Salisbury. After retirement, she enjoyed bridge, bingo, and collecting.
Flo is survived by her son, Wayne K. (Terri) Evans; grandchildren, Lance (Heather) Evans and Antoinette (James) Purnell; great-grandchildren, Milaah and one on the way. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Carolyn Ann Evans, and numerous siblings.
Due to challenges with COVID-19, services will be held in private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice or Grace United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020