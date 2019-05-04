|
Florante Pinili
Cape Charles - Florante Manalansan Pinili, 77, husband of Evelyn Estanislao Pinili for 48 years and a resident of Cape Charles, VA passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Sentara Heart Hospital in Norfolk, VA. A native of Dinalupihan, Bataan, Philippines, he was the son of the late Ernesto Arsua Pinili and the late Engracia Manalansan Pinili.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by two sons, Froilan Anthony Pinili and his wife, Danielle, of Fort Lee, NJ, and Evan Matthew Pinili and his wife, Amanda, of Doylestown, PA; ten sisters and brothers, Flerida Inductivo, Romeo Pinili, Alicia Bloor, Daniel Pinili, Evelyn Vergara, Lee Pinili, Mary Grace Gigante, Maria Theresa Ozuah, MD, Ernesto Pinili, Jr., and Cely Artieda; and two grandchildren, Ethan Mateo Pinili and Justin Thomas Pinili.
Ante was a retired electrical engineer and member of St. Charles Catholic Church, in Cape Charles. On a daily basis, he could be seen making his daily trip down Mason Avenue to the pier in his blue FJ Cruiser with his Yorkie sidekick, Charly, also known as "The Shadow". There was hardly ever a time where you would find Ante without Charly by his side. Ante was an avid fisherman and known as "Dr. Feesh" to those closest to him. One of his proud fishing accomplishments was reeling in a 60 lb. Black Drum off the Cape Charles Pier. It was such an accomplishment that it made the Eastern Shore News. He probably celebrated that feat with some Heineken, his beverage of choice. As he did with all of his guests, Ante would always offer an ice-cold bottle of Heineken. In remembrance of Ante, please raise a Heineken and toast to a man, who lived life to the fullest.
A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Catholic Church with Father J. Michael Breslin officiating. Inurnment will follow in the St. Charles Borromeo Memorial Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church, 545 Randolph Ave., Cape Charles, Virginia 23310.
Published in The Daily Times on May 4, 2019