Florence C. Jones



Princess Anne - Florence Christine Jones, 86, of here, departed this life on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Deal Island, she was the daughter of the late Marcellus Deshields and Irene Jones Deshields.



Prior to retiring, she was employed by Purity Bacon in Salisbury as an assembly line worker.



Ms. Jones was a member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury.



She will be lovingly remembered by: three daughters, Rosemary Cottman (Winfred), Desirée A. Martin (Henry), and Pearl Richardson; three sons, Gary Jones, Rudolph Jones (Mary), and Booker Wright; a sister, Inez Elzey; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a grandchild, Jerron Richardson.



Ms. Jones will lie in repose on Sunday from 1 to 2 PM at First Baptist Church, 528 Booth Street and Delaware Avenue, Salisbury. The funeral service will begin at 2 PM. Interment will follow at Bowling Hill Cemetery, Princess Anne. A ministry of comfort and dignity is being provided by Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. in Salisbury. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on July 5, 2019