Florence E. Miller



Salisbury - Florence E. Miller, the daughter of Carl Thompson and Elizabeth Marie Becker Thompson, was born a twin on August 26, 1921 in Salisbury, Maryland.



She lived most of her life in Salisbury, working for many years at the Manhattan Shirt Company, the Blind Industries and other sewing companies.



She retired to home life and cared for her grand children and many of their children. She was known for passing on family lore and many words of wisdom. She always had advice, whether wanted or not.



She was predeceased by her parents, twin sister Frances A. McNatt (Seaford) and her older sister Ida Nichols (Salisbury) and her husbands, John Elton Ruark, Sr. and Rudolph R. Miller.



She is survived by her children, Evelyn Smith (Snow Hill), John Ruark, Jr. (Betsy, Willards) and Maria Flint (David, Salisbury), six grand-children, eleven great grand-children and eight great-great grand-children and many nieces and nephews.



Many thanks are offered to Mary Phipps-Dickerson and Jill Curtis, her granddaughters, who were very supportive during her last days. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday , February 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Visitation at 10:30 at Bates Memorial United Methodist Church in Snow Hill. Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary