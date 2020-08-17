Florence "Molly" Feller
Pocomoke City - Florence "Molly" Feller, 91, of Pocomoke City, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Mackey & Pam Stansell House of Coastal Hospice at the Ocean in Berlin, MD. Born on July 14, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the only child of the late Thomas W. Richardson and the late Florence Marie Richardson.
Molly grew up and graduated from high school in Philadelphia and went on to graduate from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in microbiology. She also studied medical illustration at the Milwaukee School of Art and education at UMES. She had a varied career working in TB research, quality control for Campbell Soup in Pocomoke City and taught chemistry and biology in Pocomoke City and Chincoteague Highs Schools before finally retiring from the Worcester Preparatory School in Berlin, MD. She was a volunteer at PRMC Junior Board and helped at the Hartley Hall Nursing Home in Pocomoke City.She loved boating, sailing the Chesapeake Bay and making trips up and down the East Coast Inland Waterway to their home in Florida. In later years she loved taking quiet drives through local forests.
Molly is survived by her loving and devoted husband, of 67 years, Donald Lee Feller of Pocomoke City, MD; two daughters, Pam Linton (Greg) and Karen Stewart (Gary) all of Pocomoke City, MD; one son, Lee Feller (Gail) of Salisbury, MD; four grandchildren, Kelly Carpenter (Chris) of Lutherville, MD, Jaime Atkinson (Justin) of Cockeysville, MD, Michael Linton (Sara) of Pocomoke City, MD and Dane Stewart also of Pocomoke City, MD; and five great grandchildren, Hannah, Hudson, and Hayden Carpenter and Tucker and Ainsley Atkinson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice P.O. Box 133, Salisbury, MD, 21803.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke, City, where family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A.. 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com
.