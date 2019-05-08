|
Florence Johnson
Wilmington, DE - Florence (Szczesiak) Johnson, age 88 of Wilmington and Rehoboth, DE passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 with her family at her side. Florence worked in the Insurance industry for over 50 years.
She attended St. Hedwig Elementary School and graduated from Wilmington High School in 1948.There she participated in the marching band, along with the Pulaski Legion Marching Band.
During her years in Rehoboth, DE, she was active as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Jude the Apostle Church. She was a member of the Lewes Senior Center, where she enjoyed playing Bunco. She also belonged to the American Legion, the Cape Henlopen Senior Center and the Elks Lodge. She was a member of the Beebe Medical Center Auxiliary, where she volunteered in the gift shop.
After moving back to Wilmington to be near her daughters, she lived at The Antonian. There she enjoyed Wii bowling and bible study. Florence was an avid reader throughout her life. She kept an index card file by author of all the books she read, which was over 1000. The family would like to thank Kentmere, for all the care they gave Florence during the time she spent there.
Florence was a life-time member of St. Hedwig Church and the Holy Rosary Sodality.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Douglas) Merkel, Karen (Ronald) Pierce and Andrea (Michael) Shifflett; 5 grandchildren, Stephen (Shannon) Merkel, Katherine (Marchello) Chimenti, Gregory (Jennifer) Permar, Matthew Pierce and Jennifer Pierce; 7 great grandchildren (who were the love of her life), Evan Merkel, Adelaide Merkel, Fiona Chimenti, Salvatore Chimenti, Samuel Permar, Benjamin Permar and Parker Permar; a sister, Tessie Kwiatkowski and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adam & Anna (Gajewski) Szczesiak; her husbands, Walter R. Stewart and Clinton E. Johnson; her sisters, Ann Lutrzykowski, Sophie Rutkowski, Helen Basara and Elsie Farren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Hedwig Church, 408 S. Harrison Streets, Wilmington, DE 19805. Burial will follow in the Cathedral Cemetery. A viewing for Florence will be held in church starting at 9:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be sent to the , 240 N. James Street, Newport, DE 19804.
Published in The Daily Times on May 8, 2019