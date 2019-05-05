Florence Louise Heiser Clarke



Snow Hill - Florence Louise Heiser Clarke, 75, of Snow Hill, died on Thursday, May 2, 2019, peacefully at her home. Born on May 20, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Mary Zueger Heiser.



Florence graduated from Snow Hill High School in 1961. She employed as a Seamstress in both Pennsylvania and Maryland and later owner and operator of Jim Clarke Seafood and Jim Clarke, III Trucking, LLC. both in Snow Hill. She enjoyed playing Bingo and Yahtzee and was a great fan of country music. Florence was a member of Spence Baptist Church in Snow Hill, where she was very active. Most of all she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who she truly adored.



Florence is survived by her husband William James " Jim" Clarke, III of Snow Hill, a son Jimmie Clarke and fiancée Kelly Walston of Snow Hill, a daughter Lisa Lawrence and husband George Lawrence, Jr. of Pocomoke, three grandchildren Jamie Clarke and his wife Kelly, Tyler Lawrence, and Stacie (Oliver) Clarke, one great grandchild Isabella Clarke, three brothers Bill Heiser and his wife Joyce, Martin Heiser and his fiancée Theresa Feetham, and Kenny Heiser and his wife Donna, three sister Margaret Ann Phillips and her husband Eddie, Dorothy Brittingham and husband Dale, and Emily Bradford, as well as several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Florence is preceded in death by two brothers Robert Zueger and Charles Heiser, one sister Ruth Watson, and a nephew Chris Heiser.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Spence Baptist Church in Snow Hill with Pastor Ken Elligson. A visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made in Florence's Honor to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or Spence Baptist Church, 4824 Spence Church Rd., Snow Hill, MD 21863.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.HollowayFH.com . Published in The Daily Times on May 5, 2019