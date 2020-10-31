Florence Schultz
Crisfield - Florence M. Schultz, 104, of Crisfield, MD and formerly of Selbyville, DE, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home. She had been making her home in Crisfield for the past three years.
Born in Belfort, New Jersey September 23, 1916, she was a daughter of the late William and Marcella Gillooly Johnston. She was preceded in death by her husband's Loyal B. Applegate in 1970 and Richard Schultz in 1994.
She was a homemaker and was a taxicab driver in her younger years during World War II.
Mrs. Schultz loved cooking, baking, and sewing. She was compassionate, had a heart of gold, and would do anything for anybody. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Florence W. Walls and husband Mike of Portland, Oregon, Franklin Applegate and wife Barbara of Crisfield, Diane DiBona of Laurel, New Jersey, Suzanne Christensen and husband Dennis of Westover, Joan Montana and husband Joe of Marion, and Toni Diamond of Salisbury; and numerous great, great-great, and great-great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Along with her parents and her husband's she was preceded in death by a son, Loyal W. Applegate in 2017; and her siblings, Anna O'Hare, Mary Ford, Martha "Barty" Combs, and William Johnston, Jr.
A funeral services officiated by Rev. Robert Daniels will be Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2 PM at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home, 306 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817. A viewing will be one hour prior. Interment will be at a later date in Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be sent to Alzheimer's Association
, alz.org
.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com