Florence "Pat" Watkins
Salisbury - Pat Watkins, 102, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Salisbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Premont, TX as Florence Emma Watkins on May 13, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Willey Burton Watkins and Emma Thomas Watkins.
Pat worked for many years as a sales clerk for the former Read's Drug Store in downtown Salisbury. She was a very talented local artist and a longtime member of the Art League. She grew up in Princess Anne and spent her adult life as a resident of Salisbury.
Pat is survived by a niece, Susan E Farlow and her husband, Ted, of Pittsville; a nephew, Craig Horsman of Snow Hill; three great nephews, Tad Farlow and his wife, Roseanne, of Pittsville, Michael Farlow and his wife, Michelle, of Snow Hill, John T Irwin and his wife, Tiffany, of Laurel, DE; and two great-great nieces, Rayne R Farlow and Ruby M Farlow.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Edithe Elaine Horsman of Salisbury and Bernice Horsman of Berlin; and a niece, Lynn Irwin of Laurel, DE.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, memorial services will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
