Floyd Francis Bassett, Jr.
Floyd Francis Bassett, Jr. passed away at home on Jan. 5, 2020. Floyd was born in Asbury Park, N.J. on July 24, 1933 to the late Floyd, Sr. and Antoinette Bassett. At the age of 4, his family moved and he was raised in Ocean City, MD on 42nd St. above the Party Market. As the student living furthest to the north, the one and only city school bus picked him up and then turned around and headed south. He graduated from the original Ocean City High School, later converted to City Hall.
After graduation, Floyd served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army in the Korean War for 3 years. Upon leaving the Army, he enrolled at Salisbury State Teachers College where he earned a B.S. and a Masters Equivalent in Education. It was at Salisbury State Teachers College that he met the love of his life, Louise ("Buttons") Bassett, to whom he was married for 60 years. He retired as a Guidance Counselor after 27 years teaching in Worcester County Schools.
For many years, Floyd was the Charter Boat Captain of The Teacher's Pet. He loved to share his knowledge with anyone who wanted to learn. Floyd enjoyed duck hunting until he was 80 years old and continued fishing through this fall. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. He was a Worcester County Commissioner from 1991-1995. He had a Real Estate Broker's License and taught some real estate classes. He and Buttons traveled the world with a close group of friends.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Ronnie Bassett. He is survived by his wife; two sons Jeff Bassett (Rehoboth, DE), and David Bassett and wife Kathy (Snow Hill, MD); and grandchildren, Colleen, Kelsey and Kevin Bassett; a brother, Michael Bassett and wife Lynda (Falls Church, VA) and several nieces and nephews.
Floyd acquired many, many friends over the years who no doubt will remember his great sense of humor as well as his "Live and let live" attitude. Others will also remember his crazy driving. One of his favorite sayings was "Life is good!". He lived his life to the fullest and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him, especially his grandchildren.
If you would like to honor Floyd's memory, please consider a donation to Coastal Hospice, "Stansell House at the Ocean", P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802-1733. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020