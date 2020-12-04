Forrest Cleland MacDowell
New Church - Forrest Cleland "Mac" MacDowell (94) passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020 at his residence in New Church,VA,
He was born on March 31, 1926 in Grand Ledge, Michigan to the late George O. MacDowell and Velma (Shade) MacDowell.
He was a U. S. Navy veteran of World War II and while stationed at NAS Chincoteague (now NASA -Wallops Flight Facility) met his future wife Ruth Beebe MacDowell and married in 1945.
After his discharge from the Navy he operated a service station on Chincoteague until he began his career with the U. S. Postal Service as a Rural Letter Carrier. During that time he also managed the Island Theatre for several years.He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church Church, Chincoteague Island VA and a member of Accomack Masonic Lodge No 243 of Chincoteague Island for over 70 years.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Carpenter MacDowell, Son Forrest Lee MacDowell (Sandy), of Chincoteague Island VA Stepchildren David Tarr of the home, Jennifer Tarr VanHart (Carroll) of Pocomoke, MD, Angela Carpenter Schmeckenbecher (John) of Suffolk, VA, Vicky Manning Thornton (Joe) and Stepdaughter-in-Law Cathy Bowden Manning of Chincoteague Island VA, Half Brother Barry S. MacDowell (Carolyn) of Richmond IN, several step-grandchildren, step great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife Ruth Beebe MacDowell, second wife Etta Manning MacDowell, Step-Mother Ortha MacDowell, Brothers (wives) Chester MacDowell (Laura), Harlan MacDowell (Betty), Stepsister Kay Cypher (Dick) and Stepson Ray Manning, Jr.
Due to current restrictions and safety measures a family service will be held graveside at Daisey Cemetery, Chincoteague Island,VA on Sunday, December 6, 2020 where he will be laid to rest beside Ruth. At his request Pastor Lebron Palmer will officate.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that any remembrance be made to Manna Cafe CI, C/O Christ United Methodist Church, 6253 Church Street, Chincoteague Island, VA 23336, Chincoteague Island Food Closet, P. O. Box 391, Chincoteague Island VA 23336 or a charity of one's choice
. Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com
