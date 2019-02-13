|
|
Frances Bailey
Painter - Frances A. Bailey, 80, of Painter, departed this life on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Onancock.
Born in Franktown, Virginia, Frances was the daughter of the late George and Mary Kellam. She worked for Perdue Farms in Salisbury, Maryland and later for the seafood industry.
A funeral service was held at Foundation of Faith Worship Center, Belle Haven, on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Interment was in the church cemetery.
Frances leaves loving memories to be cherished by her seven children: Francine Collins, Peggy Strand-Chandler, Jane Bailey, Minnie Wise, Peter Bailey, Cora Bailey, and Mary Bailey; two siblings, Cora Sample and Preston Kellam; twenty-six grandchildren; fifty-one great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 13, 2019