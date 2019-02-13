Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Bailey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances Bailey Obituary
Frances Bailey

Painter - Frances A. Bailey, 80, of Painter, departed this life on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Onancock.

Born in Franktown, Virginia, Frances was the daughter of the late George and Mary Kellam. She worked for Perdue Farms in Salisbury, Maryland and later for the seafood industry.

A funeral service was held at Foundation of Faith Worship Center, Belle Haven, on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Interment was in the church cemetery.

Frances leaves loving memories to be cherished by her seven children: Francine Collins, Peggy Strand-Chandler, Jane Bailey, Minnie Wise, Peter Bailey, Cora Bailey, and Mary Bailey; two siblings, Cora Sample and Preston Kellam; twenty-six grandchildren; fifty-one great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.