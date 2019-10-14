|
|
Frances C. Bradford
Girdletree - Frances Connell Bradford" Fran", age 59, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her home. Born in Ft. Meade MD., she was the daughter of the late Pete Connell and Patsy Adkins Connell. She is survived by her husband Elton Randolph Bradford Jr., "Randy ", and her children Elton Randolph Bradford III and his fiancé Diana, and Kelly Anne Adkins and her husband William, all of Pocomoke, MD. . There are three grandchildren, Elton Randolph Bradford IV, Asher Adkins, and Alora Adkins.
Also surviving are her sisters Cindy Smith Holloway and her husband Fred of Fruitland, Terry Smith Kundell and her husband Ken of Ocean Pines, a great nephew Michael Goldsmith, nieces Maggie and Emma Bradford, and a nephew Patrick Bradford. She was preceded in death by a nephew Kenny Goldsmith.
Mrs. Bradford was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School class of 1978 and Salisbury State College. She had worked as a teacher for the Worcester County Board of Education and had been an adult day care provider. She also had worked at the Delmarva Christian School, and for Head Start in Stockton MD. She enjoyed music, reading, was a great cook and liked going to the casino.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11AM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Olin Shockley will officiate. Interment will be private for the family. A donation in her memory may be made to the Girdletree Volunteer Fire Company, 2739 Snow Hill Road, Girdletree MD., 21829, or girdletree.org . Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home, Berlin MD.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019