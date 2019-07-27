Services
Indian Trail Chapel - Indian Trail
4431 Old Monroe Rd.
Indian Trail , NC 28079
(704) 821-2960
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Covenant Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances C. Roberts


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances C. Roberts Obituary
Frances C. Roberts

Charlotte, NC - Frances Clifford Cropper Roberts, age 85, born April 10, 1934, in Ocean City, MD, to the late Clifford Potts Cropper and Henrietta Pennewell Adams Cropper, died at home on July 22, 2019. Fran is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Thomas J. Roberts, MD; children, Timothy M. Roberts and wife Mary, Thomas H. Roberts and wife Shari, Sandra R. Toms, and Jonathan C. Roberts and wife Stephanie; 19 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Violet "Pete" Steger, Sally Bradford and husband Russell, and Charlotte Bergey. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Marietta Nolan, Marcella Coakley, Evelyn Dypsky and Bess Hopkins. A full obituary can be found at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in The Daily Times on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now