Frances C. Roberts
Charlotte, NC - Frances Clifford Cropper Roberts, age 85, born April 10, 1934, in Ocean City, MD, to the late Clifford Potts Cropper and Henrietta Pennewell Adams Cropper, died at home on July 22, 2019. Fran is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Thomas J. Roberts, MD; children, Timothy M. Roberts and wife Mary, Thomas H. Roberts and wife Shari, Sandra R. Toms, and Jonathan C. Roberts and wife Stephanie; 19 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Violet "Pete" Steger, Sally Bradford and husband Russell, and Charlotte Bergey. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Marietta Nolan, Marcella Coakley, Evelyn Dypsky and Bess Hopkins. A full obituary can be found at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in The Daily Times on July 27, 2019