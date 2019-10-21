|
Frances Claire Bevans
On October 20, 2019, Frances Claire Bevans (nee Linz), beloved wife of the late A. Raymond Bevans, Jr., devoted mother of Kathleen Bevans Daly, Brian Joseph Bevans, and the late: Gary Stephen, Raymond Michael, and Thomas Mark Bevans; loving grandmother of Sarah E., Michael A., and Christopher L. Daly; cherished great grandmother of Paige Frances Daly; dear sister of Sister Mary Xavier Linz, SSND, Joan A. Linz, and Sister Theresa Mary Linz, SSND; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Tuesday, from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hydes, on Wednesday, 11 AM. Interment Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Gallagher Services, 2520 Pot Spring Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 or The School Sisters of Notre Dame, Villa Assumpta, 6401 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21212.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019