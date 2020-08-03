1/1
Frances D. Greene
1928 - 2020
Frances D. Greene

Bloxom, VA - Mrs. Frances Drummond Greene, 92, beloved wife of the late Jewel Quince Greene and a resident of Bloxom, VA, passed away at her home with family by her side, on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Born July 6, 1928 and reared in Craddockville, VA, she was a daughter of the late Willie L. Drummond and Sallie Parker Drummond. Frances was a homemaker; longtime active member of St. Thomas United Methodist Church, where she served in the United Methodist Women and as a youth Sunday School and Bible School teacher; and was active in the ARC of the Eastern Shore.

Frances, affectionately called Grandma Greene or GG by both children in her family and others, loved being active. She enjoyed providing loving and quality time for and with her family, her church friends, and youth from church and community. She shared her cooking talents and creations with many through the years, including her delicious blueberry dumplings made with berries from her own bushes, feeding church youth and socializing at Camp Occohannock, hosting taffy pulls on the first snow of each year, having tea parties with friends, and making gingerbread houses. Frances and Jewel enjoyed traveling throughout the years, the home they made together, and many family gatherings which always included plenty of activities.

Survivors include her four daughters, Eileen Schleif and her husband Eric of Greenbush, VA, Anita Satterwhite and her husband Brian of Bloxom, Eve Anna Greene of Bloxom, and Betty Hrubes and her husband Steve of Painter, VA; her foster daughter, Brenda Custis and her husband Ned of Glen Allen, VA; her sister, Dulcie D. Windsor of Painter; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Margaret D. Melson; a brother, Parker Drummond; and two granddaughters, Kara Beth Saady and Nikki Saady Turner.

A private graveside service was held for the family.

Memorial donations may be made to ARC of the Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 626, Exmore, VA 23350, or Occohannock on the Bay, 9403 Camp Lane, Belle Haven, VA 23306.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.






Published in Eastern Shore News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 8, 2020.
