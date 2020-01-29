|
Frances E. Shelton
Princess Anne - Frances E. Shelton, 79, of Princess Anne, MD departed this life on Friday, January 24, 2020.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Princess Anne, MD with a viewing one hour prior. A public viewing will also be held 2:00 - 6:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at Anthony E. Ward Funeral Home in Princess Anne.
To send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020