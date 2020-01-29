Services
Anthony E. Ward Funeral Homes
30639 Hampden Ave.
Princess Anne, MD 21853
410-651-0153
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Anthony E. Ward Funeral Homes
30639 Hampden Ave.
Princess Anne, MD 21853
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Mount Carmel Baptist Church
Princess Anne, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Mount Carmel Baptist Church
Princess Anne, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Shelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances E. Shelton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances E. Shelton Obituary
Frances E. Shelton

Princess Anne - Frances E. Shelton, 79, of Princess Anne, MD departed this life on Friday, January 24, 2020.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Princess Anne, MD with a viewing one hour prior. A public viewing will also be held 2:00 - 6:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at Anthony E. Ward Funeral Home in Princess Anne.

To send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -