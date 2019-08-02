|
|
Frances I. Johnson
Millsboro - Frances I. McClain Johnson took her eternal rest on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Fran, as she was affectionately called by everyone who knew her, made her grand entrance into this world on January 31, 1972, in Lewes, Delaware. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Tecola McClain.
Fran was reared in Lewes, attending the Lewes schools. As a child, she enjoyed playing with her neighborhood friends and spending summers at her grandmother's house in Beaufort, North Carolina.
She was a graduate of Cape Henlopen High School class of 1990. She enjoyed playing the clarinet in the high school band. After high school, Fran attended Delaware State University, where she realized her life's passion. She loved helping people, especially the elderly. She decided to put that love for people to work and in 1995, she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Social Work. She continued to go to school and also earned a Master's degree in Social Work from Delaware State University. While at Delaware State, Fran was introduced to the love of her life, Dion Johnson, He would win her heart and eventually ask for her hand in marriage. Upon graduating in 1995, she began working at Peninsula Regional Medical Center as a Social Worker, where she stayed until she and Dion were married on December 19, 1998. The next day, they moved to Charlotte, North Carolina where she worked as a Social Worker for Mecklenburg County Adult Services Department. In 2001 she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and joined University Park Baptist Church, where she was baptized with her husband. While in Charlotte, she had her first son, Dion Johnson, Jr. in 2003. They decided to return home in 2004 and joined Friendship Baptist Church. She added new energy to her life, with the birth of her second son, Jayden Thomas Johnson in June of 2009. She began working for Fresenius Medical Center as a Social Worker for dialysis patients, until God called her home.
Fran enjoyed taking naps, online window shopping for her dream items, taking trips, hanging out with her boys and watching Hallmark movies and "her shows".
She was a member of the Sunshine Circle Club, Ivory Tower Wine Club and was the Worthy Matron of Queen Elizabeth Chapter #13, St. Matthew's Grand Chapter, Order of Eastern Star, Prince Hall Affiliation, State and Jurisdiction of Delaware.She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas McClain; her mother, Tecola McClain; paternal grandparents, James and Phyllis McClain; maternal grandparents, Homer and Eliza Edwards; uncles, Willie Henry McClain, Carlton Davis, Willie James Edwards, Thomas Edwards and Henry Davis; aunts; Homer Adams, Frances Davis, Annie Mae Parker and Mae Edna Whitfield.
Fran leaves loving memories to be cherished by her husband of 20 years, Dion D. Johnson, Sr.; her two sons, Dion D. Johnson, Jr. (16) and Jayden T. Johnson (10); the family dog, Buddy; a brother, Thomas McClain, Jr. of Lewes, Delaware; 5 nephews, Noah and Alex McClain of Milton, Delaware; Melvin McKenzie of Charlotte, North Carolina; Maurice James of Maryland, Marcus McKenzie (Danielle McKenzie) of Salisbury, Maryland and 2 nieces, Olivia McClain of Milton, Delaware and Shela McCarthy of Charlotte, North Carolina; mother-in-law, Catherine King (Joshua King) of Salisbury, Maryland; father-in-law, Gene O. Johnson (Pearl Johnson) of Hyattsville, Maryland; sisters-in-law; Ivy Johnson McKenzie of Salisbury, Maryland, Shirell Edmond (Donald Edmond) of Salisbury, Maryland; brothers-in-law, Julius Parker (Montrealle Parker) of Florida and Gene Johnson, Jr. (Courtney Johnson) of Hyattsville, Delaware; aunts, Mary Turner of Milton, Delaware; Geneva Bembry of Abbeville, LA, and Berniece Edwards, of Milton, Delaware, 2 uncles, George Edwards (Ardith Edwards) of Lewes, Delaware and Billy Edwards (Geneva Edwards) of Lewes, Delaware; 2 special cousins; Phyllis "Dinky" Parker of Beaufort, North Carolina and Christa Edwards of Milton, Delaware and a special childhood friend, Stephanie Collick of Milton, Delaware and a host of cousins and friends.
The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church, 500 W. 4th Street, Lewes, Delaware, with a Viewing from 11-1. There will be an Eastern Star Service at 12 noon. The Funeral will begin at 1 p.m. To offer words of comfort or sign the guest book visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Millsboro.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 2, 2019