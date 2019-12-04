|
|
Dr. Frances Mary Baker-Miles
Princess Anne - Dr. Frances Mary Baker-Miles, M.D., M.P.H., also known as Dr. F.M. Baker-Miles M.D., M.P.H., departed this life Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at McCready Memorial Hospital in Crisfield Maryland. Dr. F.M Baker-Miles was born on September 15, 1942 in New York, NY to Alzora Ford Baker and Joseph L. Baker.
Dr. Baker Miles completed her undergraduate education at Hunter College in New York City in 1964. She completed a Master of Art in Teaching Science on the Secondary Level at New York University in New York City. She earned her medical degree at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in 1975 and her intern and psychiatric residency in the Department of Psychiatry of the Yale University School of Medicine in 1979. Dr. Baker completed her research training with a Master of Public Health in epidemiology from the Erasmus University of Medicine Rotterdam, the Netherlands in 1995. And, was also a professor of Psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Dr. Baker has earned an international reputation for studies of cross-cultural and Geriatric Psychiatry. She has written over 75 papers and 25 chapters addressing these issues.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Pastor William Miles, and her older sister, Japonette Esther Fisher.
She is survived by her stepchildren, Vera Miles, Crystal Miles, and Eric Miles; her niece, Alzora Celeste Baker; nephews, Terrence H. Fisher, Mark D. Fisher, and Douglas K. Fisher.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Handy United Methodist Church 5630 Tulls Corner RD, Marion Station, MD at 11:00 AM. A public viewing will take place the same day from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Funeral services entrusted to Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne, MD. To send condolences they may be sent to 30639 Hampden Avenue, Princess Anne, Maryland 21853 or www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019