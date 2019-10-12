Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Wainwright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Potts Wainwright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Potts Wainwright Obituary
Frances Potts Wainwright

SALISBURY - Frances Potts Wainwright, 92, of Siloam, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, two days prior to her 93rd birthday, at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Ellis Potts and Pauline Malone Potts.

Frances retired in 1978 after teaching 30 years at Pittsville Elementary.

She is survived by her son, Clayton Wainwright & his wife, Barbara of Salisbury; a sister in law, June Wainwright Vanvorst of Laurel, DE; and a several nephews.

In addition to her parents, Frances was also preceded in death by her husband, Silas Wainwright; and four brothers and a sister.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. Howard Travers. Interment will be private at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now