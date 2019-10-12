|
|
Frances Potts Wainwright
SALISBURY - Frances Potts Wainwright, 92, of Siloam, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, two days prior to her 93rd birthday, at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Ellis Potts and Pauline Malone Potts.
Frances retired in 1978 after teaching 30 years at Pittsville Elementary.
She is survived by her son, Clayton Wainwright & his wife, Barbara of Salisbury; a sister in law, June Wainwright Vanvorst of Laurel, DE; and a several nephews.
In addition to her parents, Frances was also preceded in death by her husband, Silas Wainwright; and four brothers and a sister.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. Howard Travers. Interment will be private at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019