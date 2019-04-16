Frances (Matthews) Ranck Todd



Watertown, MA - Frances (Matthews) Ranck Todd, 88, passed peacefully onto her new life with the Lord on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Watertown, MA.



Fran was born on April 14, 1930 to the late Upshur Matthews and Ruby Dize Matthews. She was a woman that exuded love, compassion, and understanding and was devoted both to her faith, church, and the world-at-large.



She married Richard L. Ranck in 1951 and had two children. In 1970 she married Richard D. Todd and moved to Houma, LA, where they would spend the next 25 years. Upon Dick's retirement, they moved to Salisbury, MD to be with her father and family where she was an active volunteer with Coastal Hospice and Blind Industries & Services of Maryland.



She was an avid reader and lover of the arts in their many expressions; i.e., music, dance, film, fine arts and she always felt at home near the ocean. Walking was a constant in her life and in her later years, her walks included visits along the way with folks in the neighborhood. Fran valued family, spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She left us suddenly, but she will always be remembered with love in our hearts.



Fran is survived by her children; April Lee (Ranck) Guzman and her husband J. Alberto Guzman, Alec Leslie Ranck and his wife Jessie (Ignacio) Ranck, and Pamela F. (Todd) Hobart and her husband Steven L. Hobart; grandchildren, Johnathan Leslie Ranck and his wife, Thao, P. (Duy) Ranck, Travis Ranck and his wife, Jessica Porras Ranck, and Christopher T. Hobart and his wife, Keeley Hobart; great-grandchildren, Gabriella Leslie Ranck, Liam Preston Leslie Ranck, Anahi Villarreal, Axel Travis Ranck, and Harper Jean Hobart with two more great-grandchildren on the way.



A graveside service will be held for both Fran and Dick Todd, who preceded her by five years, at 2 PM on Friday, April 19, 2019 in the St. Mary's Episcopal Cemetery, 18 Third Street, Pocomoke City, MD. Services will include an Eastern Star Memorial Service at graveside.



A remembrance/reception will follow the service at the Pitts Creek Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 206 Market Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.



In honor of Fran and Dick Todd, donations can be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.



Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 16, 2019