Dr. Frank C. Lin
Dr. Frank C. Lin was born in 1936, August 28 in Shanghai, China into a merchant family. He obtained a B.E. degree in 1957 and a PhD degree in 1965 from Yale University. He studied physics at the University Goettingen, Germany under Prof. G. Lueders, and a collaborator of Heisenberg. He was a Professor Emeritus at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore after retirement in 2001. His main interest in Research is in Artificial Intelligence in which field he has contributed more than 50 papers in Scientific Journals. He has discovered that violently turbulent ocean water, such as in tsunami or submerged erupting volcano, emit radiation which can be captured by satellite. He has also written two textbooks in Computer Science. He is a connoisseur of classical music of the late Roman Period. He is survived by his wife, Helen Baldado, M.D., his sister Frances Chang, and brother David Ling, M.D., his two daughters Ulrika Lin and Sigrid Lin, both in Goteborg, Sweden and five grandchildren: Oscar, Victor, Joar, Sixten and Jobina. He succumbed to heart failure and severe anemia and is interred in Sweden. Services will be held in private.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020