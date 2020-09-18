Frank "Bo" Ernst, Sr.
Ocean Pines - Frank (Bo) William Ernst Sr., formerly of Essex, MD, retired in Ocean Pines, MD departed this world on Monday, September 14, 2020.
He was an avid outdoorsman.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 58 years, Doris Mae Ernst, nee Schultze; two children, Frank William Ernst, Jr. and his wife Leane and Dana L. Ernst; six grandchildren, Chelsea Leigh, Brianna Leigh, and Dalton Tyler Ernst, and Emma Caroline, Timothy Bryce and Sarah Grace Youngmann. He is also survived by his siblings, Charles (Peck) Ernst, Melvin Ernst, and Ardra Collins.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise L. Ernst.
Interment is private. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Ave, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, visit www.easternshorecremation.com
.