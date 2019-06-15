|
|
Frank Etz, Jr.
Capeville - Frank John Etz, Jr., 95, husband of the late Sadie Moore Etz and a resident of Capeville, VA, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Shore Health & Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA. A native of Bayview, VA, he was the son of the late Frank John Etz, Sr. and the late Carrie Richardson Etz. He was a United States Army Veteran, retired farmer and member of Capeville Masonic Lodge Lodge #107 AF&AM.
He is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Porter of Harrington, DE, and Robin E. Stephenson and her husband, Bob, of Felton DE; a daughter in law, Debbie Smith Etz of Capeville; three grandchildren, Marshall Scott Etz of Townsend, VA, Lori Etz Mears and her husband, Allen, of Painter, VA, and Robert M. Stephenson and his wife, Heather, of Easton, MD; two great grandchildren, Ashlyn Mears and Taylor Lane Stephenson. Other than his parents and wife of 74 years, was predeceased by his son, Frank J. Etz III and two grandchildren, Karen Ann Dimes and Taylor Michael Stephenson.
A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 1:00 PM in Capeville Masonic Cemetery with Mr. Barry Downing officiating. Family will join friends at Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6 to 7:30 PM. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Shore Christian Academy, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on June 15, 2019