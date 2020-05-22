|
Frank Langford
Parsonsburg - Frank (Chip) Langford passed away with family by his side.
He lived his early years in Baltimore before moving to Northern California at age 7 when his father accepted a job as a Federal Prosecutor in San Francisco. Chip would spend his summers visiting his grandparents in Salisbury, leaving his with a passion of the Eastern Shore.
He also learned many trades here as a teen working for his grandfather. He was a true craftsman and could fix anything. He worked many years as a new building contractor. After his parents passed in 1999, he made the decision to return to the Eastern Shore, where his heart was. His biggest joy was working on his beautiful home in the country.
He was the most proud and the best uncle to this nephew and niece, Grant and Sarah. He cherished their many visits to the Eastern Shore, sharing his passions and memories on to them as his grandparents had done for him.
Chip is survived by his sister (Lisa Langford Ginilo), brother in law (David Ginilo), nephew (Grant Ginila) and niece (Sarah Ginilia).
Services are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020