Frank Lester Cornish III
Princess Anne - Frank Lester Cornish III, (70) departed this life on February 9, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at St. Michael Church of God in Christ, 11340 Greenwood School Rd., Princess Anne, MD 21853. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 9-11 am at the church.
Arrangements are in the care of the Cornish Funeral Home, 21397 S. Bayside Rd., Cape Charles, VA 23310.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 14, 2019