Visitation
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael Church of God in Christ
11340 Greenwood School Rd.
Princess Anne, MD
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church of God in Christ
11340 Greenwood School Rd.
Princess Anne, MD
Frank Lester Cornish Iii Obituary
Frank Lester Cornish III

Princess Anne - Frank Lester Cornish III, (70) departed this life on February 9, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at St. Michael Church of God in Christ, 11340 Greenwood School Rd., Princess Anne, MD 21853. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 9-11 am at the church.

Arrangements are in the care of the Cornish Funeral Home, 21397 S. Bayside Rd., Cape Charles, VA 23310.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 14, 2019
