Frank Lingo Calhoun



Salisbury - Frank Lingo Calhoun, attorney-at-law, age 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019. He was born to John Ewell Calhoun and Myrtle Elizabeth Lingo Calhoun, in Georgetown, Delaware on July 28, 1935. Frank graduated from Georgetown High School, class of 1954. He received his BA degree from the University of Delaware, afterwards attended Georgetown Law School and later graduated from the University of Baltimore Law School and passed the Maryland Bar examination thereafter.



He is survived by his brother, Richard M. Calhoun, and his wife, Sylvia, of Bridgeville, Delaware; five nephews, Ernest Thomas Dawson and his wife, Wanda of Salisbury, Maryland, David R. Dawson and his wife, Valerie of Salisbury, Maryland, William H. W. Dawson and his wife, Shirley of Lewes, Delaware, John H. C. Dawson and his wife, Sue of Wilmington, Delaware, and Christopher F. Dawson and his wife, Eileen of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.



A Memorial Service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 7 S. King Street, Georgetown, Delaware on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Friends and Family may call one hour prior to the service. The Reverend Maleia Rust will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Nutter D. Marvel Carriage Museum, 510 S. Bedford Street, Georgetown, Delaware 19947.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Maryland 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2019