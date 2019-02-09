|
Frank Nelson Shepherd Sr.
Calabash, NC - Frank Nelson Shepherd, Sr., age 95, of Calabash, NC, passed away on Saturday the 2nd of February 2019 at the Universal Healthcare facility in Bolivia, NC. Born in Reaville, NJ on the 18th of November 1923, Frank was the son of the late Raymond and Viola Conover Shepherd. He was a retired farmer, beloved school bus driver, and former stock car driver. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Lois Baldwin Shepherd in 2010, as well as two sisters, Audrey Barrick and Helen Clark. A long-time resident of Ringoes, NJ, Frank retired to Wachapreague, VA in 1983, and ultimately to Calabash, NC in 1997. He held many interests in his later years including reading, doing his daily crossword puzzles, and he never missed a season of Dancing with the Stars. He would often read one or more books a week, with his favorite authors being W.E.B. Griffin, David Baldacci, and John Grisham, among others. Frank was a big fan of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy and was known to rival some of the best contestants. A history buff, he visited nearly every Civil War battleground and many forts throughout New England and Canada. Frank was a die-hard Atlanta Braves fan and spent much of the summer months enjoying his yearly Major League Baseball Extra Innings subscriptions. He was an animal lover and was frequently called upon to dog-sit or cat-sit his "grand fur babies". Surviving are a son, Frank Nelson Shepherd, Jr. of Leland, NC; three daughters, Patricia Ann Hill and husband Walter of St. Paris, OH, Deborah Lee Simpkins and husband Roger of Murrells Inlet, SC, Kathleen Marie Phillips of Calabash, NC; five grandchildren, Sharon, Seth, Scott, Rachael, Abigail and one great-granddaughter, Kayla. Memorial services will be private. Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com. White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 9, 2019