Frank Smith Matthews, III



Salisbury - Frank Smith Matthews, III, 36, on February 11, 2019 received his angel wings. Frank was an amazing man with a good heart, kind soul and never-ending work ethic. Frank loved his family with every ounce of his being. He loved drag racing mustangs and shooting pool. He loved to work with wood and build things. There was never an issue with a home or car that he couldn't figure out and fix. Everything Frank was involved in, he did whole heartedly.



Frank is survived by his wife Melissa; sons Charles, Jordan and Damian all of Salisbury; bonus sons, Brandon Layfield of Pittsville, Shyheim Holden of Delmar; mother Sue Kuti and husband Dale of Manassas, VA; sisters, Tracy Mainor and husband David of Fredericksburg, VA, Dolly Matthews of Manassas, VA, Paige Matthews of East New Market and several nieces and nephews; a best-friend/brother, Harley Cornell of Georgetown, DE, his beloved fur babies, Chopper, Denali, Shelby and a grand-puppy Diamond. He is also survived by and extensive racing family, Runaway Bay family and too many friends to count. There was a never person that met Frank that didn't instantly like him.



He was preceded in death by his father, George S. Matthews.



There will be a celebration of life in Franks' honor held at the US 13 Dragway in Delmar, DE on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from noon to 4 pm.



Frank would love his family and friends celebrating him instead of mourning. Covered dishes and desserts are welcomed.



Any contributions to the family/flowers may be sent to the US 13 Dragway, c/o Vicky Ennis, 36942 Sussex Highway, Delmar, DE 19940.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary