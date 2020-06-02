Frank W. Powell
Newark - Frank W. Powell, 92, of Newark, died on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his Newark, MD home, surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 12, 1927 in Newark, MD, he was a son of the late Edgar Burton Powell and the late Gertrude Alice Langmaid Powell.
Mr. Powell was a devoted husband, father, local businessman, waterman and farmer. He served in the Army during WW II and was a longtime member of Bowen U.M. Church and member of the Newark Vol. Fire Department.
Mr. Powell is survived by his five children, Patricia "Patty" Powell Danzi (Daniel) of Fredericksburg, VA, Judy Powell Daye (Dickie) of Newark, MD; John Franklin Powell of Newark, MD; William H. Powell (Christine) of Horntown, VA; and Frank Joseph "Joe" Powell (D. Jane) of Eldon, IA; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Barbara Ann Powell; 6 sisters and 1 brother.
A graveside funeral service, officiated by Pastor Dan Bradford, will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Bowen Methodist Church Cemetery, Newark Road, Newark MD 21841.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice P.O. Box 133, Salisbury, MD, 21803.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.