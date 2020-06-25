Rev. Franklin K. Robinson
Salisbury - Rev. Franklin K. Robinson died on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Sarasota, FL, with his wife, Emilie Wood Robinson, by his side. He was patient, kind, and quietly strong. It was important to him that he took care of his family and helped people who didn't have much.
Frank was born in Altadena, CA in 1929. He received his undergraduate degree from Yale University in New Haven, CT and a theology degree from the Berkeley Divinity School. After marrying Jean E. Robinson in 1953 he worked as curate in St. John's Church in Stamford, CT, where his first son born. He served for two years as the chaplain at an Episcopal mission church in Baguio, the Philippines, then was in charge of a large mission station in Zamboanga. Three daughters were born in the Philippines. When his eldest daughter contracted polio, the family moved to Rochester, NY, where he served as chaplain at the University of Rochester's University Medical Center.
In 1965, he and his family camped for four months in Western Europe and the Middle East, tracing St. Paul's steps. He obtained a master's degree at Princeton Theological Seminary, then served as director of pastoral ministries at Christ Church in Greenwich, CT. His youngest son was born in Greenwich. Frank left the church when his marriage ended in divorce and worked with a foundation on religion and mental health. He obtained a master's degree in financial services and spent the rest of his career working in finance.
In 1994, he married Emilie Wood in Salisbury, MD. He loved living on the Eastern Shore, where Emilie led the Community Foundation. He served on the vestry of St. Peter's Church in Salisbury and on the board of the Salisbury Art Institute and Gallery. After a stroke in 2013, they moved to Sarasota, FL, where he faced loss gracefully and courageously for seven years.
He is survived by his wife, Emilie Robinson, his sons Morgan and Ken, daughters Beth, Mary, and Deborah, stepchildren Ken and Elizabeth, Myers, 10 grandchildren, and Wiliam Anesin and Jacqui Rachnor Hornsby, who were special to him. He was beloved. His generosity and kindness touched many.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to support www.bradyunited.org. A requiem will be held at the Church of the Redeemer in Sarasota on Saturday, June 27, at 11:30am and live-streamed at www.redeemersarasota.org.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.