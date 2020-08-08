Franklin Kent CooperWorton - Franklin Kent Cooper, 75, of Worton, died peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Born on May 4, 1945 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Richard W. and Constance C. Cooper.Frank attended Wicomico Senior High School. Following graduation, he moved to Richmond and then joined the US Navy. In 1966 after two and a half years of service, he received an honorable medical discharge and was disabled ever since.For the past 20 years, he resided at My Abode Assisted Living in Worton, MD. During his care there, he was treated with loving kindness and respect. The family wishes to extend their sincerest appreciation to all the caretakers there and especially Darlene Stouts, Steve Kennard, and Darius Clark.Frank will be remembered for his kindness, sunny disposition, and beautiful blue eyes.Frank is survived by his sister, Constance Cooper Smith; brother, Jon (Rose) Cooper and their daughter Claire; sister-in-law, Jacki Cooper and her daughters, Natalie and Jennifer. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his older brother, Maj. Richard W. Cooper Jr, USAF.Private interment will take place at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury, MD. Services will be officiated by The Rev. David Michaud of St. Peter's Episcopal Church.May he rest in peace.