Franklin R. Timmons Sr.
Salisbury - Franklin R. Timmons Sr., age 69, of Salisbury went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. He was born in Salisbury and was the son of the late William H. (Bill Dink) and Florence E. (Littleton) Timmons.
Frank was an electrician and owned Frank Timmons Electric Service. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Salisbury.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years Mary F. Timmons of Salisbury; his children, Billie Jo Reynolds of Salisbury, Frank R. Timmons Jr. of Willards, Tammy L. Cole and fiancée Roger Welch Jr. of Parsonsburg and Mark A. Timmons and wife Stephanie of Salisbury; three brothers, Charles Timmons of Snow Hill, Robert Timmons of Willards and William Timmons of Snow Hill; a sister, Catherine Taylor of Pittsville; five grandchildren, Dustin Reynolds, Ryan Cole, Tyler Cole, Cody Timmons and Taylor Timmons; two great-grandchildren, Zoe and Tanner Cole. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Harry Truitt, Kendell Norris, James Truitt, Sarah Truitt, Phil Timmons and Margaret Timmons.
A funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, July 12 at the Church Of God Of Prophecy in Berlin. Friends may call an hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Berlin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Frank Timmons Memorial Fund, c/o Farmers Bank of Willards, 7233 Main St., Willards, MD 21874.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 10, 2019