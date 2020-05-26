Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Franklin Watson
Calling hours
Sunday, May 31, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
Memorial service
Sunday, May 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
Berlin - Franklin Raymond Watson, age 69, departed this life on May 24, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Richard and Marie Allen Watson. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary Alice "Scottie" Watson. Also surviving are two brothers, Ricky and Allen Watson both of Florida, devoted friend, Guy Tosten of PA, and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves his beloved dog Joey. Preceding him in death were his two brothers, Willie and Donnie Watson.

Mr. Watson was employed by Bali Hi Park. Prior to that he worked for 28 years at the Carousel Hotel in Ocean City. He was a member of Stevenson United Methodist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed hot rods and fishing, but most of all spending time with his family.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 31st at 2:00 PM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call from 12:00- 2:00 PM. A donation in his memory may be made to Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com .

Please note that facial masks and, social distancing are required, and there is limited seating due to state restrictions.
Published in The Daily Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020
