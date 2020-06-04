Franklyn D Jones
Taylorville - Franklyn D Jones, age 83, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. Born on January 29th, 1937 to the late Charles Thomas Jones and Achsah Cathell Jones, on their family farm in Taylorville, Maryland.
Franklyn met his wife Paula when he and his family were building her parents new home. It was love at first sight. Three years later they were married on June 14th 1961. (This year would have been their 60th wedding anniversary). Together they had two wonderful children, Holly Jones Bunting (Robert) and Douglas Alan Jones. He is survived by his brother Richard Jones (Peggy), Achsah Jarman, Marylan Shockley, and Kathleen Pruitt, and ex-daughter-in-law, Denean Rayne Jones, brother-in-law and sister-in-law James and Linda Quillen. He was preceded in death by brothers Paul, Edwin, and Dale Jones, and sister Anna Cortese.
Frank was a devoted and loving grandfather to Christopher Bunting, Jessica Bunting, Shelby Jones Bargar (Mark), Kasey Jones-Matrona (Matt) and Andrew Jones. He was an adoring great-grandfather to Clara and Caleb Bargar who lived next door. He was a 52- year Mason at Evergreen Masonic Lodge #153 in Berlin, a member of the Worcester County Farm Bureau, the Taylorville United Methodist Church and Buckingham Presbyterian Church. He was a very patriotic person who loved his flag and his country. He loved the holidays with his family, especially Christmas and Thanksgiving. For many years he cooked family breakfasts on Sunday for his children and grandchildren. He taught his family about hunting, gardening, gun safety, birdwatching, woodworking, animal husbandry, and the importance of land conservation. Most importantly he taught his family how to love life, deal with challenges and how to find success.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Jeffrey Scheirer and Dr. Rene DesMaris for their tender and continuous care during Frank's illness.
A Masonic graveside service will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to: Evergreen Masonic Lodge #153 AF & AM, North Main St. Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.