Fred Grozinger
Fred Grozinger

Salisbury - Frederick John Grozinger, "Fred" 73, passed away at his home in Salisbury, MD on July, 28, 2020. He was born on August 04, 1946 to Otto and Elizabeth Grozinger. Fred is survived by two children, Otto Nicholas Grozinger of Shreveport, LA and Erika ElizabethGrozinger Henry of Cambirdge, MD. Fred adored his grandchildren, Frederick "Davis" Grozinger, Hayden Elise Grozinger, John Nicholas Grozinger, Ian Nathaniel Henry and Doran Oliver Henry. He is survived by his brother Kurt T. Grozinger, wife Priscilla of Shreveport, LA and their 3 children. Fred attended High School at the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute followed by the University of Maryland and George Washington University where he received Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Civil Engineering. After jobs with the Potomac Electric Power Company and the State of Maryland he ventured into a partnership with Wilfred Shields and established several successful water testing laboratories. Dan Shields eventually succeeded his Father Wilfred as Fred's partner in the business and the two of them worked side by side until the day of his passing. Fred loved art, traveling, sailing, motorcycles, reading, music, Thanksgiving and most importantly, Happy Hour. Fred was loved by many and will be missed.

A visitation service will be held on August 04, 2020 from 4-7pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, MD

He was a strong supporter of the Believe in Tomorrow House by the Sea in Ocean City, MD so in lieu of flowers donations can be made to their organization.






Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
