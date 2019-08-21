|
|
Fred Heaster
Exmore - Fred Lee Heaster, 95, husband of the late Lorene Turner Heaster and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Nassawadox, VA. A native of Mapleton Depot, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph Heaster and the late Hazel Chilcote Heaster. Mr. Heaster was a retired warehouse manager for Boggs Water and Sewage and a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.
He is survived by two sons, Dennis L. Heaster of Richmond, VA, and Bryon P. Heaster of Exmore. Mr. Heaster was predeceased by three brothers, Oliver J. Heaster, Sr., John W. Heaster, and Bower R. Heaster, and a sister, Grace J. Morder.
A graveside service will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverends Mikang Kim and Tammy Estep officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 488, Exmore, VA 23350 or Community Fire Company, Post Office Box 706, Exmore, VA 23350.
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 21, 2019