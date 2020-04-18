Services
Zeller Funeral Home
106 Main Street
East New Market, MD 21631
(410) 943-3686
East New Market - Frederick "Fred" W. Battle, 80, of East New Market, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at UMSMC at Easton.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Veach Battle; a son, Steven S. Battle; and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge MD 21613.

Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
