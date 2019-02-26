|
|
Frederick Lee White
Princess Anne - Frederick Lee (Freddie) White, retired businessman, and correctional officer, beloved father and husband, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Leslie J. White and Helen Tilghman White, of Princess Anne, Maryland on November 2, 1933. Freddie grew up on a small farm in Princess Anne. After serving in the Navy, he opened Highway Grocery, in Princess Anne, where he worked for 37 years serving the best sandwiches in town. This is also where he met the love of his life, Edna, who soon became his wife. They bought a house and raised four children. In 1989, he sold Highway Grocery and went to work at Eastern Correctional Institution as a dietary officer. He retired in 2011. Freddie enjoyed his work, his family and friends, and his Tuesday night card games.
He was preceded in death by his wife Edna M. White, his sister Betty Ann White of Annapolis, Maryland, and his daughter Mona Lisa White of Princess Anne.
He is survived by his daughter Julia M. White of Salisbury, Maryland, his son Mahlon L. White of Princess Anne, and his son Leslie A. White of Parkton, Maryland.
A Memorial service will be held at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne on Thursday, February 28,2019 at 6:30p.m. Edmund L. Widdowson, Jr. will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Co., Inc., 11794 Somerset Ave. Princess Anne, Maryland 21853, or a .
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2019