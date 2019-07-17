Frederick Moyer Frey



Salisbury - Frederick Moyer Frey, 89, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Peninsula Reginal Medical Center. Born in Columbia, PA, he was the son of the late Frederick F. Frey and Myrtle Ehrhart Frey.



He was a US Army veteran from 1953-1956, and a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church in Salisbury, and was one of the original, founding members of the Peninsulaires Chapter, local barbershop quartet. He was in 17 different quartets in his lifetime and obtained scholarships for singing. He enjoyed building boats, homes, and furniture over the course of his career. He loved mountain climbing and was known to be a "Jack of all Trades, Master of Few", but was always willing to try something at least once.



Frederick is survived by two children, Carmen F. Goshorn of Hebron and Frederick Douglas Frey of Delmar, DE; two granddaughters, Jessica Frey of Laurel, DE and Kasey Goshorn of Hebron; a grandson, Frederick Hunter Frey, USMC; and two great-granddaughters, Leila Betz and Scarlette Lewis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife in 2016, Nancy J. Brubaker Frey.



A memorial service with military honors will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. W. Daniel Rich.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 406 N. Division St., Salisbury, MD 21801.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.