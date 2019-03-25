|
Frieda A. Bruce
Ocean Pines - Frieda A. Bruce, age 102, of Ocean Pines and formerly of Baltimore passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Born in Baltimore she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Anna (Schultz) Sadofsky.
Frieda was a Secretary at United Iron and Metal before retiring to the Eastern shore in 1975 alongside her husband of 51 years who proceeded her in death, Gifford H. Bruce.
Frieda loved spending time with her family and always looked forward to her weekly visit with her dear friend, Joel Gorgodian, who shared in her passion for singing, laughter and good wine. Frieda had lost her eyesight and become housebound during her final years but always remained a devoted member of Atlantic United Methodist Church of Ocean City.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was proceeded in death by her son's Wayne and Larry. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Bruce of Ocean Pines. She was an adored grandmother to Kim Armstrong of York, PA, Kieth Nicholls and his wife Bonnie of Westminister, and Ryan Bruce and his family of Wilmington, DE. Great-grandmother to Brendan Byrne and his fiancé, Brittany Wilkerson of Ocean Pines, Zachary Armstrong and his fiancé, Alisa Markley of York, PA, Faye Holland and her husband Daniel of Pittsville, and AJ Armstrong and his wife, Noel of Glen Burnie. Great-great-grandmother to Kylie, Addison, Natalie, Layne, Trace and Cadence.
Please join our family on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in attending the Traditional Worship Service from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Atlantic United Methodist Church, 4th Street, Ocean City, MD. A Memorial Service will immediately follow in the Fellowship Hall beginning at noon. We welcome all who knew and loved her to join us in celebrating the life of Frieda Anna Bruce.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 25, 2019