Services
Bethany Baptist Church
1115 E Gibbsboro Rd
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
1115 E. Gibbsboro Rd
Lindenwold, NJ
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
1115 E. Gibbsboro Rd
Lindenwold, NJ
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park
New Castle, DE
Gail A. Purnell


1954 - 2019
Gail A. Purnell Obituary
Gail A. Purnell

Newark, DE - Gail A. Purnell, age 65 departed this life August 14, 2019. Daughter of the late William Handy and Ella Mae Purnell; mother of Rajiem K. Purnell (Alisha); sister of Willie D. Hudson, Barbara A. Barnhill, Darlene M. Shockley, Janice F. Schuler, and the late Shareefah Salahuddin and Anthony M. Purnell; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.

Gail was a Registered Nurse specializing in Oncology at Temple University Hospital and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Lindenwold, NJ.

Funeral 11AM Fri., Aug. 23rd at Bethany Baptist Church, 1115 E. Gibbsboro Rd, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Burial 11AM Sat., Aug. 24th in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
