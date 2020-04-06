|
Gail Johnson Price
Louisville - Gail Johnson Price, 77, of Louisville KY, passed away on April 1st at home comforted by her sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. Gail was born on August 3, 1942 to Dr. Robert H. and Helen F. Johnson in Salisbury, MD. After graduating from Washington High in 1960, where she excelled at both academics and athletics, she went on to study Education at the University of Maryland College Park.
After graduation she landed her first job as an editor for What's SUP, a magazine for the Navy Supply Systems Command in Washington, DC. She then married Philip R. Price in 1974 and later had two children, Philip and Carter. After years of staying home and raising her boys, she went back to work in 1996 at the National Center for Family Literacy. She enjoyed the work immensely and made many friendships lasting until her death. She also took great pleasure in teaching adult education classes for a number of years, helping students gain their GEDs. Her greatest joy in life, however, was her 5 grandchildren Audrey, Amelia, Quinn, Avery and Leo.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Robert Johnson and Helen Johnson and her husband Philip R Price. She is survived by her sons Philip R. Price (Megan) of Louisville, KY; Carter J Price (Stephanie) of Salisbury, MD; her stepdaughter Mary Ellen Shumate (Brent) of Tampa, FL; her brothers Dr. Robert Johnson (Anne) of Augusta, GA; Clarence Johnson (Patty) of Princess Anne, MD; grandchildren Audrey (Carter), Amelia (Carter), Quinn (Philip), Avery (Carter), Leo (Philip), and Peyton (Mary Ellen); and her nieces and nephew, Kris, Terri, Courtney, Becky, Susan, and Patrick.
Details regarding arrangements are forthcoming. As an expression of sympathy donations may be mailed to NCFL 325 W Main St #300, Louisville, KY 40202 or online at familieslearning.org
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 15, 2020