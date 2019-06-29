|
|
Gail M. McWilliam
Ocean Pines -
Gail Marie McWilliam, age 52, died on Monday, June 24, 2019 at University of Maryland Hospital. Gail was born and raised in Chicago, IL. She is survived by her husband, Matt McWilliam and their two children, Paige and Connor. Also surviving is her brother Thomas and his wife Rose, and sisters Dawn and her husband Amos, and Kristina Patten. Gail had numerous nieces, nephews, and more friends than can be counted.
Mrs. McWilliam had worked at Perdue Farms as Vice President of Marketing. She was passionate about her family and her friends, and loved to travel. She had seen much of the world and had plans to see more. Her electric smile brightened everyone and everywhere she traveled. Known for her kindness and generosity, she could also be tough as nails when needed. She will be forever missed by those closest to her.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30th at 3:00 PM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, followed by a memorial service at 5:00 PM. A donation in her memory may be made to: the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore, 803 N. Salisbury Blvd. # 2100, Salisbury, MD 21801. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from June 29 to July 3, 2019