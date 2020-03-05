|
|
Garland H. Lane
Ocean City/Berlin - Garland Hood Lane age 92 passed away peacefully at home in Ocean Pines, MD with her children by her side at 7:22 AM on March 3, 2020. A life well lived started as a middle child born to the Christadelphian Hood family on Henri Road in Richmond, Virginia. There were six siblings: Francis (Frankie), Eufaula (Eukie), Jesse, Drusilla (Dru), Mary and David. Her mother Eufaula Beall Marable was what Garland described as a loving, proper, perfect Christian. Her father, Jesse Anderson Hood worked at his company Hood Insurance in downtown Richmond. After attending Thomas Jefferson High School at the age of 18, she met and married Archie Rhem Lane (Rhem). Soon thereafter they moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida where "Rhem" managed his cousin's beach cabana business. Garland's natural beauty led her to modeling and sales in an exclusive Worth Ave. boutique in Palm Beach. Their daughter Patricia Lane (Baker) was born and in 1953 they moved to Ocean City, MD where they would establish their roots and remain forever.
When they first moved to Ocean City it was a sleepy, small town in the off season. Garland had a job she loved at the George Washington Hotel. They bought a home on Butterfish Cove at 15th St. which was considered way out of town. In fact Mallard Island next to their home was just a barren island. Two sons, David Rhem Lane (Susun) and Steven Hood Lane would join their sister "Patsy". It was a time when women had limited places to buy dressier clothes so The Garland Lane Shoppe, Ltd. opened at 8th St. next to Bailey's Pharmacy. Her business grew to include shops at Phillip's Plaza at 28th St., 94th St.(now Liquid Assets), and the Gold Coast Mall. She also staged and emceed popular fashion shows, judged Miss Maryland contests and even dressed the actress Linda Harrison to go to Hollywood. She went to NYC every few months to buy clothes and accessories, possessing an innate talent for assembling the perfect outfits for her customers.
When her grandchildren came along she closed her shops and concentrated on being "GG" to: Bill Baker (Tracy), Alina Lane, David Baker ( Nikki), Jon Lane (Amanda), Natalie Lane, and Mackenzie Lane Bradford ( Kody). For a while she and "Rhem" tried wintering in their condo in Hutchinson Island, FL but the separation from family was so much that they gave it up. She continued to be "GG" to 8 great-grandchildren: Mikayla Dischinger, Amaya Dischinger, Brandon Baker, Bryce Baker, Addison Baker, Rosie Lane, Rhem Baker and Kellen Bradford.
In her younger days Garland enjoyed a fun, glamorous social life with great friends from many Ocean City families. The group ski trips to Mont Tremblant and St. Moritz were fond memories. At some point a more meaningful life became important to her. She consequently spent over 20 years going to the Berlin Nursing Home on a weekly basis to lead group choral singing sessions. She also taught Sunday School and Bible School at the First United Presbyterian Church. At the age of 60 she found a new love-pastel portraiture. It was a hobby that blossomed into many paying commissions of local children.
At the heart of her being and purpose was her faith. In the end she gathered her family around her, cracking witty jokes and engaging in meaningful conversation creating lasting happy memories. After visits with the last out-of-town granddaughters, she asked all to leave so she could rest and that she did peacefully until the end. Special love goes to her great-grandson Brandon Baker, sister Eukie Little, brother David Hood ( Nila), niece Alfreda Warren ( Richard), friend Tracy Trimper, many nieces/nephews and best friend Dorothy Anne Rolfe.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 10:00 AM at Coastal Community Church, 10900 Ocean Gateway, Berlin, MD 21811. Friends may call from 9:30 until 10:00 AM before the service. Rev. Bryan Pugner will officiate. Interment will be private for the family. A donation in her memory may be sent to:
Diakonia, 12747 Old Bridge Rd, Ocean City, MD 21842. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020