Garland Ray Savage
SALISBURY - Garland R. Savage, 85, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 in his home in Salisbury, MD.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Paul A.M.E Zion Church, 410 Delaware Avenue, Salisbury, MD, where friends may view two hours prior to service. Interment will be held 10:00 am, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Springhill Memory Garden, 27260 Ocean Gateway, Hebron, MD.
Services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, PA, Funeral and Cremation Services in Salisbury, MD.
Published in The Daily Times on July 24, 2019