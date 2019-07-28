|
Garnette Bell Crawford
Ocean Pines - Garnette Bell Crawford, 88, of Ocean Pines, died peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Born October 11, 1930 in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late Robert Bell and Margaret White Bell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Norman Crane Crawford, Jr. She is survived by their two daughters, Sally Jean Crawford of West Ocean City, and Ellen Crawford Price (Chris) of Charlotte, NC; grandson, Chris and two cats that gave her great joy.
In 1948, Garnette graduated from Rogers High School in Newport, RI. She attended the University of Rhode Island, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia in 1953. Upon graduation, she returned to Rhode Island where she worked for the Newport Housing Authority.
She was the wife of Salisbury University's 5th president, whom she met and married in Newport, RI in 1955 where he was stationed in the Navy and taught at the Officer Candidate School. In true partnership, she fully supported her husband's career in higher education. During his career they cultivated many life-long friendships, having lived in Rhode Island, New Jersey, Illinois, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, Missouri, Maine and Pennsylvania.
Upon retirement, they returned to the Eastern Shore where they continued to be avid supporters of Salisbury University. She is remembered as being a Sea Gull enthusiast who always enjoyed interacting with students, faculty and staff and continued those relationships for years.
She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Berlin. Services are scheduled at the church on Sunday, August 4, at 2:00 PM with Father Michael Moyer officiating.
Those wishing to remember her may contribute to the Crawford Memorial Fund, in care of the Salisbury University Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 2655, Salisbury, MD 21802 or St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 3 Church St., Berlin, MD 21811.
Published in The Daily Times from July 28 to July 31, 2019