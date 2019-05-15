|
|
Gary Freeman Gist
Scranton, AR - Gary Freeman Gist, 55 of Scranton, Arkansas passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Scranton. He was born on January 22, 1964 in Bethesda, Maryland to his late parents, Virgil and Nancy Ann (Fohrell) Gist, originally of Sparkman, Arkansas.
Gary was raised in Bethesda and lived elsewhere in Maryland, Virginia and in Fenwick Island, Delaware for many years. He retired and moved to Scranton in 2012. Gary was a master carpenter and loved spending his time hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR and the Razorbacks and Baltimore Ravens and always owned and admired American muscle cars, especially big block Fords.
He is survived by his brother, Ronnie Gist and wife Susan of Stevensville, Maryland; his niece, Brooke Opel of Bloomington, Indiana; his aunt, Merlie Mae Watson of Prescott, Arkansas; his cousin, Jeffrey Watson of Clarksville, and his two sons, Thomas Watson of Conway and Cory Watson of Little Rock; cousins Patrick Watson of Hot Springs and Keith Watson of Prescott.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 17th, 2019 at Prescott First United Methodist Church in Prescott, Arkansas. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris. Online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Contributions in memory of Gary may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: https://afsp.org/take-action/give-a-gift/ or Hospice of the Chesapeake in Maryland: https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/
Published in The Daily Times on May 15, 2019